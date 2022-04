RRR adds a new feather to its box office crown

Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, smashed several box office records ever since opening, including going past Baahubali 2 to become the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. As things stand now, RRR has all but ended its lifetime run with an eye-popping ₹1110 crore gross worldwide. What’s more, its collection has placed the pan-India tentpole in the list of the top ten highest grossing movies of 2022 (at tenth place) at least for the time being. Check out the other nine movies along with their collections below: