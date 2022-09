Image credit: Google

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is one of the biggest hits of the year. The movie collected around Rs. 1200 crore gross worldwide and as it was one of the most awaited films of the year, the OTT rights of the movie were sold for a huge amount. Reportedly, the streaming rights of RRR were sold for Rs. 350 crore.