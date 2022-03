Image credit: Instagram

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn has been doing very well at the box office. The movie’s Hindi version has collected Rs. 107.59 crore in five days. Well, it was expected the film might enter the 100 crore club in three days, but that didn’t happen. For now, it looks like the movie’s (Hindi) lifetime collection will be around Rs. 200 crore. But well, RRR is not the first South biggie to get such a good response at the box office. Many South movies which were dubbed in Hindi have done well at the box office.