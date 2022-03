RRR hits big!

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer RRR has made it to the theatres today. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film was among the highly anticipated films of the year. Fans were desperately waiting for it to hit the theatres and well, with all the anticipation and hoopla around RRR, one can say that it is already a hit. RRR had received positive reviews from critics and fans and even on IMDB it is a hit show. RRR has received 9.2 ratings as we write this story. The ratings have surpassed those of The Kashmir Files and more.