Jr NTR is a huge star in Japan

The premier of RRR recently took place in Japan and what took everyone by surprise is the insane popularity of Jr NTR in the country. After becoming aware that he’d be makings his presence felts, Japanese fans thronged the area where the Telugu movie superstar appeared, hounding him for selfies and autographs, flaunting their t-shirts with his visage on them and some of them even breaking down upon meeting him. Check out some of the best moments of Jr NTR with his Japanese fans below: