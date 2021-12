Alia Bhatt's radiant glow in the yellow saree is unmissable- view pics

Alia Bhatt knows how to make heads turn with her fashion game. The style diva was spotted today in the city for RRR promotions. She donned a yellow and red combination red which made her uber gorgeous. Alia flaunted her beauty in the six yards with all the grace. the paparazzi couldn't stop clicking in that attire. Alia will be seen in RRR in a significant role. This film also marks her south debut and she is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions. Despite partying hard the night long with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia's radiant glow in the yellow saree is unmissable.