RRR

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's latest release RRR is taking the box office by storm. Not just in regional languages, even the Hindi version of RRR is making massive money at the box office. Movie buffs are flocking the theatres to watch SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. Though it has just been a few days since its release, the box office collection of the Hindi version of RRR is almost on par with any other big Bollywood film. However, RRR isn't the first South film to have created waves among Hindi speaking audience.