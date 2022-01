RRR

Due to the sudden spike in Coronavirus cases in India, lockdown-like restrictions have bee imposed in many states. Theatres have been shut in quite a few states while late night shows have been cancelled in a few regions. Due to this, the fate of many upcoming films seems dark. SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn has already taken a hit. The film that was going to release in mid-January has now been postponed indefinitely. It is reported that due to postponement, the makers have already taken a hit at the box office collections. Similarly, there are many big South films whose fate seems to be in limbo for now.