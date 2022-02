Image credit: Instagram

RRR release date

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya, and more Telugu films are slated to release in next few months. In December last year, the cases of Covid-19 started rising rapidly. Theatres in many states were shut and night curfews were announced. Many films that were slated to release in December and January were postponed. Now, once again, things are getting better, so Telugu film industry is all set for theatrical releases. RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn was slated to release on 7th Jan 2022, but it was postponed and the makers recently, announced that the movie will hit the big screens on 25th March 2022.