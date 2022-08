Image credit: Google

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has turned out to be disaster at the box office. But, still the movie is in top 10 of the highest opening day for a Telugu film. It collected Rs. 28.1 gross in all languages worldwide on its day one.