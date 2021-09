OTT, no, no

While we’ve seen several Indian movies make a bee-line of late to release on OTT platforms in the wake of the extended theatrical shutdown in Maharashtra, plus 50% seating capacity in other states, coupled with the general audience still not taking the risk of venturing into cinema halls, there are a handful of films both from Bollywood and the South that will never likely take the OTT route first up. Check out the titles below for which makers are probably willing to wait till theatres return to normalcy…