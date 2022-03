RRR unity at Statue of Unity

Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, was delayed for the umpteenth time after earlier announcing that it would arrive in January, owing to a new set of theatrical restrictions, arising from the threat posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the effect it might have had on the movie's box office collection. Well, now the movie is finally releasing on 25th March, with theatres all over the country returning to normalcy, including 100% occupancy and night shows, too, operating as before. Well, if you're among those who can't hold your excitement for Rajamouli's pan-India monster any longer, then we've got a special treat for you courtesy the new promotional pics of Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan at India’s tallest monument, the Statue of Unity.