Jr NTR net worth

Jr NTR is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. He is the grandson of late actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao. His father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, was also an actor and a politician. Jr NTR has been in the industry for more than two decades. Recently, with the super success of RRR he became a pan-India star. According to reports, the net worth of the actor is Rs. 440 crore. Yes, you read it right.