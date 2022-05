Image credit: Google

Salaar star Prabhas

After Baahubali 2, Prabhas dubbed for Hindi versions of Saaho and Radhe Shyam. Well, while his fans were happy to hear his voice in the Hindi versions of the movies, a lot of people thought that the getting a dubbing artist would have been a better choice. Prabhas has many pan-India films lined up so it will be interesting to see if he will continue to dub in his own voice or the makers will opt for a dubbing artist.