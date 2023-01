Ram Charan and wife Upasana

India is proud of team RRR. SS Rajamouli's film won big at Golden Globes Awards 2023 for their song Naatu Naatu. Stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were there with the team. Ram and his wife Upasana chose to rock desi whilst surrounded by Hollywood stars. She looked beautiful in a bandhani saree while he looked dapper in a sherwani. Here's looking at other stars who opted for Desi and Videsi events.