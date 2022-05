Baahubali Rajamouli!

SS Rajamouli is one of the finest filmmakers of recent times. He has been the brain behind the most successful film ever - Baahubali. And now, with the stupendous success of RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, he has once again proved that he is a director par excellence. Well, this fine director charges a hefty amount too. SS Rajamouli is said to be the highest-paid director ever. Reportedly, his remuneration is said to be Rs 75 crore, and that too without the stake in profits. We are stumped.