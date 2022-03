Image credit: PR Pics

RRR team at Golden Temple

RRR is going to release in a couple of days now (25th March 2022). The film's cast and crew is on a promotional tour. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli were snapped in Delhi promoting RRR. Even Aamir Khan had joined them in promoting the film. And today, pictures and videos of Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Taarak were snapped at the Golden Temple seeking blessings ahead of the release of their film. RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It was delayed a lot due to the pandemic and VFX work. However, finally now, we will get to see the Rajamouli magic on-screens again.