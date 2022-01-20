Upcoming South Indian movies release dates

RRR, Valimai and other films getting postponed as soon as the new year (2022) began proved to be the biggest disappointments for South movie buffs once news of them being delayed trickled in. For a while it looked like the dark cycle of delays that had hit the film industry across languages last year courtesy COVID-19 had reared its ugly head once again in the form of the new Omicron variant. However, reports suggest that the situation isn’t as dire as it was envisaged to be and things are finally taking an upward swing. With theatrical restrictions expected to relax by mid-to-end February, RRR, Valimai, Beast, KGF 2, Vikram, Acharya and other Tamil, Telugu, Kannada movies are making a beeline to pack cinema halls this summer with big stars like Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, Yash, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Yash and others. Check them out below: