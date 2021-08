Shilpa Shetty

The Hungama 2 actress recently filed a case of Rs 25 crore against 29 media personnel and media houses for 'maligning her image' post his husband Raj Kundra got arrested in his alleged involvement in the business of adult films. While the court asked the media house to remove the false reports against the actress, it said they can't restrain media for reporting will have a chilling effect on freedom of press.