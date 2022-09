Image credit: Instagram

Actresses who have been compared with Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is one of the popular names in the entertainment industry. Urfi has gained popularity for her style files. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant is known for her bizarre and bold fashion statements. They are often the talk of the town. Urfi Javed is also at the receiving end for the same. Urfi gets trolled a lot for her bold outfits. Not just netizens but also the celebs have reacted to the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' style file. However, that has not deterred her spirits. Even Ranveer Singh acknowledged that she is a fashion icon. Not just that, some Hollywood fashion stylists have also spoken about Urif recreating their looks. Apart from her style file, Urfi's energetic and chirpy avatar has also been trolled. And of late, whenever someone is seen in bold outfits have been compared with Urfi. From Rubina Dilaik to Nikki Tamboli and more have been called Urfi for their outfits.