Image credit: Instagram

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik shocked everyone in Bigg Boss season 14 when she revealed that she and Abhinav were on the verge of getting divorced. The two then decided to be part of Salman Khan's reality show and test their relationship. Within no time, the couple came out stronger and fought to make their relationship work.