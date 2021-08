Image credit: Instagram/Rubina Dilaik

#RubiNav

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla give us major #couplegoals ever since they have come together and got married. Their appearance in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a couple proved that they are a made for each other match. Rubina and Abhinav stood for each other in every situation they faced in the house and saved their relationship which was about to end. Rubina had confessed that through Bigg Boss they gave each other another chance. Post Bigg Boss, we saw their relationship growing stronger and now, the couple is on a Goa vacation.