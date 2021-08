Breaking stereotypes

Rubina Dilaik turns 34 today. The actress is celebrating a quiet birthday with her loved ones. From her debut in Choti Bahu to Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik has had a great career in the industry. While her acting chops are loved by one and all, the actress’ opinionated, sassy, headstrong and fierce personality made her a fave of the masses and classes in Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik was courageous enough to take on the role of Soumya, a kinner in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. A number of actress had rejected the role. The show and her performance is one of the best in modern TV history. Rubina Dilaik has played a role in bringing the LGBTQ community in mainstream TV. She is also a champion of their rights.