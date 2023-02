Rubina Dilaik's hot photoshoot is the talk of the town

Rubina Dilaik has set Instagram on fire and how. The actress who is the winner of Bigg Boss 14 posed in a slinky metallic dress from Megha Kapoor Label. The pictures are taken by Anish Ajmera. The actress has posed in a seductive manner showing off her curves with aplomb. The hot pics are getting varied responses. Many of her traditional fans are shocked with this bold avatar. On the other hand, some feel she has outdone Nora Fatehi with these pictures.