Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik is choosing to slay each and everyone

Rubina Dilaik is all set for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The Bigg Boss 14 winner was on a mission before she left for South Africa. It looks like she wanted to unleash her sexiest most sensual self for her legion of fans. Rubina Dilaik’s latest shoot in net has gone viral. We can see her in lace stockings with a bodysuit. The outfit has too many elements but Rubina Dilaik looks like she is at her seductive best with that veil, exposed leg and bold lips. The actress is all about body positivity and is one of the strongest contenders for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.