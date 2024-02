Gauahar Khan

Actress Gauahar Khan who married Zaid Darbar now parents to Zehaan. She revealed that she lost 10 kgs as she was quite active post her delivery. She got active right from the second morning post-delivery and did everything on her own for her baby. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik flaunts her curves post-pregnancy in a black monokini with a plunging neckline; upset fans say 'You didn't need to do this'