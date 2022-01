Image credit: Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik stuns in black

Rubina Dilaik is one of the prettiest actresses we have. She is also one person who experiments a lot with her looks. She took to Instagram to share some pics in which she is looking fierce in a black outfit. She was seen in a in body-hugging gown with see-through sleeves. She had face art painted in black and also wore black lipstick. Her philosophical caption read, “Life is too short to Not Make Mistakes and to Not Take Risks.”