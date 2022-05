Before Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilak leaves fans sweating

Rubina Dilaik has shared some super-hot pics on social media. The actress who will be going to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 posed in a pool in a green bikini. Rubina Dilaik posed in the pool of The Leela Hotel in Goa. The green bikini had shiny prints done on the top with strings in a shade of coral. She wore a matte lipstick for the shoot along with a golden bracelet. Rubina Dilaik is one of the highly paid contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Last year, her husband Abhinav Shukla was on the show. Fans saw the pics and drooled over her hotness. They left fire emojis and hearts for the talented actress.