Rubina Dilaik

When it comes to celebrities, it is given that they are supposed to be always fit and in shape. Their appearance matters a lot, however, there are a few celebrities who have broken the notion. Being 'out of shape' is perfectly normal and these celebrities have proved it right. One of the recent examples is Rubina Dilaik who did not stop posting pictures on social media even though she gained almost 7 kilos after her COVID-19 recovery. She made a post on Instagram promoting body-positivity and said, 'Am Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect, lean body doesn't define who I am... I gained 7 kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but...So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am currently practicing)! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks.... Be kind to your body.'