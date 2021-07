Gulabi Gulabi

Rubina Dilaik is quite a slayer on social media. The actress is back on her show, Shakti and could not be happier. Things have really looked bright for Rubina Dilaik after Bigg Boss 14. She has earned a huge number of fans with her upfront nature on the show. Bigg Boss 14 was no cakewalk as her personal life was widely discussed in front of the media and general public. However, she did not lose her composure at all. Of late, we have seen her in many pink outfits. Here is a look…