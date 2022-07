Surbhi Chandna in Ishqbaaaz

While the show was about the Oberoi Khandaan and its bahus, the leading ladies were not the typical soap characters. From Anika’s vocabulary to her feisty attitude, Surbhi Chandna infused life into the role. Fans will remember Ishqbaaaz forever for the iconic chemistry between Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna.