Rubina Dilaik revealed she took Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 because she was jobless for a long time

Yes! Rubina Dilaik who is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry confessed to being jobless and not having any daily soap so she chose to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Reportedly she said, I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas (I had no daily soap in hand right now). And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it.