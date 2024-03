Ruhi - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The characters shown in TV shows have been quite interesting and somewhere we all do connect with these people. Sometimes, a positive character is turned negative to boost the TRPs of the show. Such a thing has happened many times in top TV shows. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi is one such example. She is not totally negative but somewhere wants Abhira out of Armaan’s life. She is sometimes happy but looks quite negative.