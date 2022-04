Runway 34

Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 made it to the theatres yesterday. The film received a good response from the audience. Even the critics gave a positive review of the film, however, it seems that the star power failed to generate great money at the box office. As per the reports, on the first day of the film, Runway 34 collected only Rs 3 crore at the box office. The numbers are not as great as the team was expecting. It looks like the KGF 2 fever has badly impacted the collections of Runway 34. In fact, the film has done worse than Heropanti 2. Scroll on.