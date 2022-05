Runway 34 US Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film manages to beat KGF 2 in the West

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 got an opening of Rs three crores at the box office. Fans of Ajay Devgn were shocked with the low numbers. But the film is picking up and how. Bollywood trade experts are lamenting the dullest Eid for the industry at the box office. Ajay Devgn’s film is doing well at the US box office though. It made USD 118,000 till Saturday evening. This is a good number for the movie which is apparently inspired by Denzel Washington’s Flight. It has beaten Yash’s KGF 2 that made USD 90,000. It is also ahead of Acharya, KRK, Heropanti 2 and Jersey. Here is a detailed look at the numbers…