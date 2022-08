Image credit: Instagram

Rupali Ganguly pens a sweet birthday note for her real son

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved and most popular actresses we have in the Tv industry. Rupali is currently essaying the role of Anupama in Rajan Shahi's popular and TRP topper Tv show, Anupamaa. Her character is a mom of three kids and she has also adopted a daughter. Rupali's maternal side has always won a lot of hearts. In real life, Rupali Ganguly is a mother to a son, Rudransh, born in 2015. It was Rudransh's birthday yesterday. And the actress took to her social media handle and penned the sweetest birthday note for her real son. She also shared some unseen pictures of herself, Rudransh and Ashwin K Verma.