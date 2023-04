Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Rupali Ganguly birthday bash: Celebs join the celebrations

Rupali Ganguly, popularly known as Anupamaa celebrated her 46th birthday on 5th April 2023. The actress owing to her hectic schedule did not throw a birthday bash right away. Last night, the actress hosted a birthday bash. She cut the cake in the midst of the paparazzi as her friends from the industry such as Guneet Monga, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and cast mates of Anupamaa joined her. Let's check out the pictures.