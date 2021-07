Shivangi Joshi-Aditi Bhatia/Shivangi Joshi-Pankhuri Awasthy

It is the most special day tomorrow. Friendship is very important in our lives. Friends make life beautiful and worth living. It is friendship day tomorrow. It is time to remember some beautiful moments we have spent with our buddies. Hence on this special day, we are here to make you guys make the BFFs of your favourite TV stars. We begin with our favourite Naira and her real life besties. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aditi Bhatia are best friends in real-life. They both do not meet regularly but are still close to each other. Shivangi Joshi is also friends with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Pankhuri Awasthy.