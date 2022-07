Rupali Ganguly – Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi and more are some of the most popular TV actresses we have in the world of entertainment. They enjoy massive popularity online and in real life. However, they have all had their fare share of struggles before getting the mammoth amount of success they enjoy now. It does not, however, mean that their previous shows did not do well or their were not pouplar. However, there comes a turning point in everyone's life, after which things take such a drastic turn which nobody would have imagined. So, let's have a dekko at such actresses. First up, we have the reigning queen, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa. the massive success she has got after bagging Anupamaa is just inpsirational. From being a housewife for 7 years to making a comeback, Anupamaa, is definitely a turning point of Rupali's life.