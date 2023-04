Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

While Vicky Jain is not an actor, he was associated with the celebrity cricket leagues. Ankita Lokhande and he make for a good-looking couple. The actress has spoken about how he was her pillar of support post her split with Sushant Singh Rajput. He also looked after her when everyone was reeling under the news of his suicide. Vicky Jain's romantic and caring nature has earned him a fan base with her followers.