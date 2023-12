Rupali Ganguly

We all definitely have plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve. We are all excited to welcome 2024 and bid goodbye to 2023. It has been an amazing year for many and you guys must be wondering what to wear for party. Well, we have our gorgeous TV bahus who can help you all ladies to look the best. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly’s shimmery princess gown is definitely one of the best for all those who want to fulfill their Disney dreams.