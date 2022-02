Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is the highest paid actress on Indian TV with a fee of Rs three lakh per day. It is a staggering amount. At 44, she has left behind many younger hot faces of Indian TV. Talking about salary and fee, age does not seem to be a factor. Whether it is Shweta Tiwari or Urvashi Dholakia, the women are commanding huge fees for their work on Indian TV. While we identify TV’s highest-paid to be 10-12 set actors and actresses, the fact is that talented veterans are making good money. The ladies in this list are worth the investment as the viewers totally love to see them on screen.