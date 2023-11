Anupamaa

The Ormax Media most liked hindi TV shows list is out now. Though Anupamaa is not topping the TRP charts, the show still has a huge fan following. The show is at the top of the Ormax media most liked hindi TV show. The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer is winning hearts and the current track of Anupamaa Vs Malti Devi is the talk of the town. The new promo of the show where Anupamaa goes to USA is also grabbing all the attention.