Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey

As per reports in Bollywoodshaadis (BS), there is a cold war going on between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Sudhanshu had shared a promo of the show on his social media and did not tag Rupali in it. But, Rupali had squashed all the rumours and invited Sudhanshu on her birthday. Pictures of them smiling went viral all over social media. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu's life is devastated, will she be able to prove Anuj innocent?