Anupamaa, Imlie, Sai, Akshara and more, which is the strongest character?

Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are some of the most popular TV shows in the country. Not only are they ruling the hearts but also the TRP charts every week. BollywoodLife had conducted a poll asking which of the Indian TV's female characters from Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and more is the strongest. And today, we are declaring the results. Two of the popular beauties have beat Anupamaa and have tied for the first spot.