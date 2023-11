Anupamaa is in the top position on the TRP chart

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's popular show Anupamaa has topped the TRP charts and has got a 74 rating. The audience seems to be in love with the current ongoing track. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh feels the low TRPs of the Rupali Ganguly show are because of Samar's sudden death?