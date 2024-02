Saahil Uppal

Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel starrer Pandya Store is quiet popular. Saahil Uppal was a part of the show post leap. He played the role of Chiku in the show. But he has now decided to quit the show. He spoke to Etimes and said that he had joint Pandya Store because he had seen in the previous seasons that all the actors got good screen space but his character was not getting much screen space and he was upset. Hence, he left. Before Saahil, many TV stars have left the show midway because they had issues with production, less screen time and more problems.