Image credit: Instagram/Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gopi, Rashi aur Jigar

We have all loved the first season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Gopi, Rashi, Jigar and Ahem had become an important part of our lives. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rucha Hasabnis, Mohammad Nazim and Vishal Singh were loved for their performances in the show. The popularity of the show made the makers bring another season of the show. However, the main cast isn’t a part of this season. But Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rucha Hasabnis, and Vishal Singh gave us all a treat recently.