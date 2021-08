Image credit: Instagram/Vishal Singh

Jigar and Rashi

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actors Vishal Singh and Rucha Hasabnis had impressed us as Jigar and Rashi in the show earlier. Their crackling chemistry made us love Jigar-Rashi as much as Ahem-Gopi. Their off-screen bonding was the reason why we loved watching them on-screen. Rucha had left the show but Vishal continued till the end. Now, they both have shared pictures together and announced their reunion. This reunion has left us all excited as we cannot wait to watch Jigar-Rashi again.