Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are the newest couples in tinsel town.

And finally, the lovebirds are making their relationship official. Just a few days ago Saba shared the picture of her upcoming film which is BIG news for her loved ones including Hrithik Roshan. He was the first one to drop all the lovely comments for his ladylove. He wrote, Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui! Replying to Hrithik Saba write back, hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love). Aren't they just cuties?